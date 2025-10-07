Belarus, Oman sign mutual visa exemption agreement

Xinhua) 14:45, October 07, 2025

MINSK, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Belarus and Oman on Monday signed a mutual visa exemption agreement during a ceremony attended by leaders of both countries, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

According to the agreement, citizens of the two countries who hold national passports valid for at least six months from the date of entry will no longer be required to obtain visas for entry, exit and transit, if the duration of their continuous stay on the territory of the receiving party does not exceed 30 days from the date of entry, and the total duration of stay within a calendar year is within 90 days, the BelTA news agency reported.

On Monday, the two sides signed a package of cooperation documents, including a roadmap for the development of bilateral cooperation and a memorandum of cooperation on the construction of a pulp and paperboard mill in Belarus.

In the judicial sphere, the supreme courts of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster legal cooperation and exchange of expertise.

The N. N. Alexandrov National Cancer Centre of Belarus and Oman's Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center also inked an MoU to promote scientific, medical and research collaboration in oncology.

Additionally, an MoU was signed by the ministries of both countries in the field of agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and food to enhance cooperation.

