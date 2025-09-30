China's new K visa to boost exchanges, cooperation between young Chinese, foreign sci-tech talent: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:03, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will add a K visa to its ordinary visa categories, available to eligible young science and technology professionals, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

This new type of visa aims to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and international young professionals in scientific and technological fields, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing when answering a related question.

According to relevant reports, the new rules will take effect on Oct. 1. In comparison to the existing 12 ordinary visa types, K visas will provide added convenience for holders, including more permitted entries, longer validity periods, and extended durations of stay. After entering China, K visa holders can engage in exchanges in fields such as education, culture, and science and technology, as well as relevant entrepreneurial and business activities.

Bar specific age, educational background and work experience requirements, applications for K visas do not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation, and the application process will also be more streamlined.

