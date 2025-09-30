China's K visa aims to promote exchanges and cooperation among young sci-tech talents: FM

Global Times) 08:20, September 30, 2025

In response to a media inquiry on whether there are any new details about China's K visa measure, which took effect this Wednesday and has generated a lot of interest worldwide, particularly in India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that to promote exchanges and cooperation between young science and technology talents between China and other countries, China decided to add a new type of visa to its ordinary visa categories, namely, K visa.

"For more details about the K visa, I would refer you to the information soon to be released by Chinese embassies and consulates overseas," the spokesperson added.

According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency on August 15, applicants for this visa must meet the qualifications and requirements set by relevant Chinese authorities and submit supporting documentation.

Compared with the existing 12 ordinary visa types, K visas will offer more convenience to holders in terms of number of permitted entries, validity period and duration of stay, according to a press conference held by relevant authorities in August.

After entering China, K visa holders can engage in exchanges in fields such as education, culture, and science and technology, as well as relevant entrepreneurial and business activities.

Bar specific age, educational background and work experience requirements, applications for K visas do not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation, and the application process will also be more streamlined.

Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday that the K visa policy is aimed primarily at promoting exchanges among young people from China and abroad. The visa provides a platform for global youth to showcase their talents in China, whether they choose to work in China or return home after gaining experience.

"The significance of the K visa lies in fostering international youth exchanges rather than competing for talent," said Lü, further noting that, by providing an open and extended experience for young professionals, China aims to encourage collaboration, mutual growth, and long-term engagement.

The decision to issue the K visa is being announced amid China's continuous streamlining of visa rules to promote international exchanges over recent years. As of the end of July, China had introduced unilateral visa-free entry or mutual visa-exemption agreements with 75 countries, Xinhua noted.

Buoyed by these relaxed visa rules - particularly the expansion of the country's visa-free travel programs China has seen increasing numbers of international visitors arriving at its borders, per the report.

According to the National Immigration Administration, foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of 2025 - an increase of 30.2 percent year on year. Of these trips, 13.64 million involved visa-free entries, which was an increase of 53.9 percent over the same period last year.

