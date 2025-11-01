China, United States can achieve mutual success, shared prosperity

On Oct. 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Busan, South Korea. The two heads of state held in-depth discussions on strategic and long-term issues concerning China-U.S. relations, as well as major topics of shared interests.

Both sides agreed to maintain interactions on a regular basis, enhance cooperation in economic, trade, energy and other fields and encourage more people-to-people exchanges.

The international community has followed this meeting closely, viewing it as a positive signal to the world. It is believed that this meeting has provided new guidance and fresh impetus for the stable development of China-U.S. relations, and injected valuable certainty into a world undergoing turbulence and transformation.

Head-of-state diplomacy is the compass and anchor of China-U.S. relations, playing an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for the relationship. Xi and Trump have maintained long-term interactions and mutual respect, which has become the most valuable strategic asset in China-U.S. relations.

Since the beginning of this year, the two presidents have maintained close engagement through three direct phone calls. When challenges arise in China-U.S. relations, such high-level communication enables both nations to transcend immediate differences, prevent misunderstandings and steady the bilateral relationship - safeguarding the relationship's overall stability and positive trajectory.

This year witnessed complex developments in bilateral economic ties. Guided by the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, the two sides' economic and trade teams conducted five rounds of consultations, successfully establishing frameworks for issue resolution.

During this latest meeting, the two presidents held substantive discussions on trade relations and committed to enhanced cooperation. The relevant understandings and arrangements reached by the two teams during the Kuala Lumpur consultations have served as a "stabilizer" for both the Chinese and U.S. economies, as well as the world economy.

This progress demonstrates that as long as both sides fully and faithfully implement the important consensus reached by the two presidents, and continue discussions in the spirit of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, they can continuously shorten the list of problems and lengthen the list of cooperation, and ensure that economic and trade ties remain the ballast and engine of China-U.S. relations.

China and the United States should be partners and friends. That is what history has taught us and what reality needs. Given different national conditions, it is normal for the two countries to have frictions. What matters most is how to view and handle them properly. Both sides should focus on the bigger picture and the long-term benefits of cooperation.

At present, there is a good momentum in China's economic development. In the first three quarters of this year, the country's GDP grew by 5.2 percent, demonstrating strong resilience and vitality. For more than seven decades, China has been working from generation to generation on the same blueprint to make it a reality. It has no intention to challenge or supplant anyone. Its focus has always been on managing its own affairs well, improving itself, and sharing development opportunities with all countries across the world. And that is an important secret to China's success, which is in no way at odds with the United States' aspiration to "make America great again."

At its fourth plenary session, the 20th CPC Central Committee deliberated over and adopted the recommendations for the economic and social development plan over the next five years, which has drawn broad international attention and positive responses. China will further deepen reform across the board, expand opening up, and promote higher-quality economic growth while achieving an appropriate increase in economic output. This will also expand the space for cooperation between China and the United States.

As long as the two sides uphold mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, China and the United States can achieve mutual success and shared prosperity.

The current international landscape is marked by transformation and turbulence. The world once again stands at a crossroads. As two major countries with global influence, China and the United States shoulder special responsibilities. Their positive interactions in regional and global affairs are key to addressing the many global challenges that continue to emerge.

There is good potential for the two countries to work together on combating illegal immigration and telecom fraud, anti-money laundering, artificial intelligence, and responding to infectious diseases. Through cooperation under both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, China and the United States can accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of the two countries and the whole world, and demonstrate the shared sense of responsibility as major countries.

China will host APEC 2026, and the U.S. the G20 summit next year. The two sides can support each other in making both summits productive to promote world economic growth and improve global economic governance.

A stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship serves the long-term interests of both countries and meets the common expectations of the international community. The Busan meeting between the two heads of state once again proved that the common interests between China and the United States far outweigh their differences, and that cooperation is the only right choice for both sides.

The lessons of history, the needs of reality, and the call of the future all point to the same conclusion that the planet is broad enough to accommodate both China and the United States. The two countries can be partners and friends.

China hopes that both sides will work together to earnestly implement the consensus reached at the Busan meeting, enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and build a more solid foundation for China-U.S. relations, so as to bring greater benefits to both peoples and contribute more to the world.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

