Forum held in Hong Kong to pool wisdom on sustainable growth, connectivity across GBA

Xinhua) 22:09, October 31, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The 9th Global Greater Bay Area (GBA) Sustainable Development Economic and Trade Forum was held in Hong Kong on Friday, focusing on the integration of the GBA into the global economic chain.

The forum brought together leaders from government, business, and academia to discuss key issues.

In a video address, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), noted the rising global demand for "Made in China" products and highlighted that enterprises from the Chinese mainland are actively seeking to tap into emerging markets.

Lee emphasized that the HKSAR government aims to enhance connectivity for mutual benefit, harness the GBA's potential, and deepen alignment of rules and mechanisms among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. He underlined the importance of improving the flow of people, goods, data, and capital to foster cooperative advantages.

Peter Nobel, chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust, remarked on the practical significance of the forum's theme. He stressed the need to build bridges between East and West, as well as between industry and academia, to tackle challenges like climate change and resource scarcity.

The foundation plans to extend its business to Hong Kong, where local clean energy startups can receive support, incubate and grow, benefitting communities across Asia and Africa and beyond, he said.

