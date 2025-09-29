Feature: Greater Bay Area film concert in Macao blends classic with new notes

Xinhua) 11:13, September 29, 2025

MACAO, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- As the symphony on the moon's beauty rose gently through the night, the Greater Bay Area (GBA) Film Concert 2025 opened in grand style, celebrating both cinematic heritage and the rich interplay of cultures.

Staged on Sunday evening in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), the concert also coincided with China's Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Oct. 6 this year, a cherished occasion for families to reunite and admire the full moon.

From Thinking of You 365 Days to Dear Little Child, the stage conveyed the warmth and affection between generations. Meanwhile, Falling Leaves Return to Roots underscored themes of homecoming and nostalgia.

Veteran performer Tsai Chin delivered Forgotten Time. Other enduring favorites, such as Grandma's Penghu Bay and Looking Back Again, reinforced the concert's links to shared cultural memory.

"I cannot bear to part with her, because she is my beloved motherland." When 80-year-old singer Ling Feng from China's Taiwan performed I Love My Country and called on Chinese people to cherish their sense of homeland, the audience responded with warm applause.

By blending classic Chinese songs, contemporary works, and international pieces, the GBA film concert, now in its fourth iteration, showcased the region's artistic diversity and Macao's role as a cultural hub.

U.S. musician Bertie Higgins, also 80 years old, performed his famous Casablanca. He told the media that he had been enjoying Macao and the stage. "Macao has grown a lot, it's busy and lit up, and the new bridge is amazing," he said, recalling that he had visited the city years ago as a tourist.

Ms. Huang from Zhuhai specially brought her daughter to watch the concert. "The event promotes cultural exchange, bringing us together with a sense of ceremony and festive atmosphere," she said.

