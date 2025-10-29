Home>>
ROK's Gyeongju gears up for APEC meeting
(Ecns.cn) 11:18, October 29, 2025
Photo taken on Oct. 27, 2025 shows the Gyeongju Train Station in the Republic of Korea (ROK). The 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Gyeongju from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Jinping's vision for an open, inclusive Asia-Pacific
- Interview: China, Japan, S. Korea should lead new growth in Asia-Pacific via innovative cooperation, says trilateral group chief
- Charting a new chapter for Asia-Pacific development through unity, responsibility
- Why Xi stresses openness as the lifeline of Asia-Pacific cooperation
- Hearts closer! Chinese and South Korean youth recite ancient poetry in each other's language
- Asia-Pacific to strengthen cooperation and build an open world economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.