China safeguards intl nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime: FM spokesperson

Global Times) 10:08, October 29, 2025

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reiterated China's commitment to safeguard the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime when asked to comment on positive remarks by Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), over China's role in this regard.

Floyd posted on social media that 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the conclusion of the CTBT. He noted that China signed the treaty on day one it was opened for signature and has actively advance certification of its segment of the International Monitoring System. China's launch of the certification process for two auxiliary seismic stations demonstrates its commitment to multilateralism and global peace and security.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that at China's invitation, Floyd visited China from October 20 to 25. During his visit, Floyd held meetings with officials from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defense, the China Earthquake Administration and local governments. Floyd also attended the launch ceremony for the certification and acceptance of China's auxiliary seismic stations in Xi'an and Shanghai, and presented the certification certificate for the Kunming infrasound station.

As one of the first signatories to the treaty, China has been fully engaged in the work of the CTBTO Preparatory Commission and steadily advanced preparations for fulfilling its obligations. In recent years, China and the Provisional Technical Secretariat have achieved important cooperation outcomes in advancing the certification and acceptance of monitoring stations and strengthening capacity-building for developing countries. This reflects China's consistent stance of earnestly fulfilling its international obligations and firmly supporting the treaty, Guo said.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and responsible nuclear-weapon state, China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development, pursued a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and upheld a defensive nuclear strategy for self-defense. It has always maintained its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security and abided by its commitment to a moratorium on nuclear tests.

China will work with all parties to jointly uphold the authority of the treaty and safeguard the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, the spokesperson said.

