HK aims to make greater contributions to new quality productive forces in next five years: HKPC head

09:18, October 29, 2025 By Ma Jingjing ( Global Times

We are fully confident that China will see improved economic structure, stronger innovation momentum and greater international competitiveness during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will continue to serve the role of "super connector" and "super value-adder" between the Chinese mainland and the world thanks to the advantage of the "One Country, Two Systems" policy, an official of the HKSAR told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

"The 15th Five-Year Plan period represents a pivotal phase for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects. The Recommendations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee not only outline the blueprint for national development but also assign fresh missions to the HKSAR," said Sunny Tan, chairperson of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC).

The official said that the country is expected to witness strong growth in emerging sectors including green technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and the low-altitude economy.

"In the process, the role of the HKSAR is distinct and unique. Thanks to the advantage of the 'One Country, Two Systems' policy, the HKSAR is a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' between the mainland and the world," he said.

The HKSAR government has launched the Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global to attract mainland enterprises to go global via Hong Kong. In this regard, the HKPC has launched "The Cradle - Go Global Service Centre," offering one-stop professional support including international standards alignment, product localization and internationalization support to assist enterprises going global.

"Currently, there are multiple tech firms that have gone global via Hong Kong. For example, the HKPC has conducted close cooperation with Beijing Tashan Technology Co in terms of robotics and AI, with notable achievements being made in the field of embodied intelligence, and helped the company to enter the Qatar market," Tan said.

The central government has attached high importance to the development of AI, and the HKSAR has prioritized AI as a strategic industry, striving to establish itself as a global AI hub.

"The HKPC aims to take the roles of 'promoter, connector, implementer, and gatekeeper', driving AI industrialization and industry-wide AI adoption through training, technical support, and cross-sector collaboration, and thereby enhance enterprises' AI capabilities, ensuring competitiveness in global markets," Tan said.

In addition, the HKPC has deepened cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in recent years.

"As the first cross-boundary institution that participates in national training programs, we have assisted the MIIT in conducting training of corporate leaders, and have reached cooperation with departments of the MIIT to jointly support the innovation and international cooperation of small and medium-sized enterprises," Tan said, stressing that these cooperation projects vividly show the role of the HKSAR as "super connector."

In terms of sci-tech innovation, Hong Kong also boasts great potential. According to the 2024 IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, the city ranks third globally in the factor of "Technology." The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's technological prowess is internationally recognized, as the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou region tops the world in the Innovation Cluster Ranking 2025 of the World Intellectual Property Organization.

"Anchored by three innovation and technology (I&T) parks and five research and development (R&D) institutions, Hong Kong attracts global talent to build an international innovation hub," Tan said.

As a cornerstone of the HKSAR's innovation landscape, the HKPC supports enterprises to enhance productivity through advanced technologies and services. The HKPC is making the utmost efforts to support the country's 15th Five-Year Plan and the HKSAR's new industrialization development policies, and supporting the intelligent, green and integrated development of industries, according to Tan.

"The Future Manufacturing Hall we established has become the largest of its kind in South China. Meanwhile, we are making preparations to launch the Hong Kong Technology and Innovation Support Centre (HKTISC) in a bid to accelerate R&D commercialization and intellectual property safeguarding," he said.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong will leverage its advantages as being eight international centers to provide critical support for the country's establishment of an overseas comprehensive service system in aspects including professional services, productivity services, talent and international networks.

"The HKPC strongly supports the HKSAR to become a bridgehead in the country's development of new quality productive forces and become an international sci-tech innovation center, making greater contributions to the country's new journey," Tan said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)