HKSAR govt strongly condemns and rejects the UK six-monthly 'report' on Hong Kong

Global Times) 15:14, October 24, 2025

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) strongly reprimanded and resolutely refute the untruthful remarks, slanders and smears against various aspects of the HKSAR in the so-called six-monthly report on Hong Kong on Friday.

A spokesperson for the HKSAR Government said that the HKSAR Government strongly condemns and rejects the UK's attempt through a so-called six-monthly report to make misleading and irresponsible remarks about Hong Kong matters, wantonly put politics above the rule of law and attempt to interfere in Hong Kong's law-based governance by despicable political maneuvers.

The HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China, and as a local administrative region that enjoys a high degree of autonomy under the principle of 'one country, two systems', comes directly under the jurisdiction of the Central People's Government. The core essence of the Sino-British Joint Declaration is about China's resumption of the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong. It did not authorize the UK to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs after its return to the motherland, said the spokesperson.

The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of supervision over Hong Kong after its return to the motherland. The HKSAR Government strongly urges the UK again to discern facts from fallacies, respect the international law and basic norms governing international relations, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong matters, which are purely China's internal affairs, said the spokesperson.

In the statement, the spokesperson refuted the UK's so-called "report" regarding on laws. The HKSAR Government steadfastly safeguards the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people as protected under the law. Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, human rights in the city have always been robustly guaranteed constitutionally by both the Constitution and the Basic Law, said the spokesperson.

"We noticed that the so-called report specifically mentioned the case of Lai Chee-ying and other cases on offences endangering national security. The HKSAR Government has emphasized time and again that as the legal proceedings involving the concerned cases are still ongoing, it is inappropriate for any person to comment on the details of the case in an attempt to interfere with the court to exercise judicial power independently, which might otherwise constitute perverting the course of justice. The UK must stop distorting the truth, blatantly discrediting the judicial system and trials of the HKSAR, in an attempt to glorify criminal behavior and exert pressure on the courts of the HKSAR," said the spokesperson.

