International Organization for Mediation inaugurated in Hong Kong

08:34, October 21, 2025 By Chen Qingqing ( Global Times

The inauguration ceremony of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) was held in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, attended by nearly 200 representatives from over 30 contracting and signatory states to the IOMed Convention, as well as from various sectors of HKSAR.

Some experts from the city's legal field believe that the official launch of the IOMed marks a milestone moment, representing a new opportunity for the city and a new chapter for the rule of law. It not only opens a fresh avenue for resolving international disputes, but also demonstrates China's commitment to promoting the rule of law on the global stage, they noted.

Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying, who attended the ceremony, said the IOMed had achieved the signing, entry into force, and official launch within just five months, a pace "rare in the history of international organization development," according to a readout from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. This achievement reflects that the IOMed is in line with the global trend and receives broad international support.

The vision of the IOMed highly aligns with the Global Governance Initiative as it upholds the principles of reconciliation, cooperation, and harmony, adheres to fairness and justice, and embraces a spirit of consultation, co-construction, and shared benefits, Hua said at the ceremony.

By advocating a people-centered and pragmatic approach, the IOMed will inject positive energy of the rule of law into building a community with a shared future for mankind, while also helping Hong Kong develop as a 'capital of mediation'."

In these times of global instability, international mediation is indispensable for resolving disputes, preserving relationships and encouraging meaningful cooperation, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said on Monday at the ceremony. "With our world-class professional services, Hong Kong is dedicated to supporting the cause of dispute resolution," Lee said.

He also called the inauguration on Monday "a testament of our shared commitment to a future in which dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect prevail over acrimony and conflict."

According to the IOMed Convention signed in May, the functions of the IOMed are to provide mediation services for resolving international disputes. It will also promote the use of mediation in dispute resolution, to develop the culture of mediation, and to explore and promote best practices of mediation.

In addition, the organization plans to organize international, regional, national, and local forums and conferences on mediation, building a platform for communication and information sharing. It will promote cooperation for capacity building in the area of mediation, recognizing and giving priority to the need of developing countries.

The organization will also cooperate and communicate with other international bodies and dispute resolution agencies.

New milestone

The opening of the IOMed marks a new opportunity for Hong Kong and a new chapter for the rule of law, Louis Chen, a member of the Election Committee and general secretary of the Hong Kong Legal Exchange Foundation, told the Global Times on Monday.

"From an international perspective, the organization integrates the strengths of different legal systems and leverages the unique advantages of mediation to offer a flexible, efficient, and cost-effective means of dispute resolution," Chen said. "It will help improve the international legal system and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind."

The newly appointed secretary-general of the IOMed is Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, who serves as the Institute's legal representative, according to local media reports.

Cheng is a senior counsel from Hong Kong and an internationally recognized expert in arbitration and mediation. She previously served as Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR from 2018 to 2022.

The IOMed will be the world's first intergovernmental international legal organization dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation, and will be an important mechanism for upholding the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, according to a statement issued by the Department of Justice of the HKSAR in May.

"Dispute resolution is an art that contributes to mankind. Every small step to settle international conflicts via mediation is indeed an advance for civilization," said Chu Kar-kin, a veteran commentator based in the HKSAR and member of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies.

Hong Kong adopts the common law legal system which enhances the smooth progress of law practices and mediation worldwide, Chu said.

"The independent international institution may serve the purpose of offering constructive solutions which is enforceable and acceptable by participating parties," he added.

Role of Hong Kong

Several representatives from Hong Kong's legal field shared with the Global Times on Monday that with the advantages of "One Country, Two Systems," world-class professional services, a strong rule-of-law tradition, and the common law system, Hong Kong is a natural fit for hosting the IOMed.

"As a meeting point between East and West, Hong Kong has a wealth of bilingual legal professionals fluent in both Chinese and English and well-versed in international rules, enabling effective resolution of cross-cultural disputes," said Willy Fu, a law professor who is also the director of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong &Macao Studies.

The city's sound judicial independence and highly internationalized service sector offer strong professional support for mediation, Fu added.

