HKSAR gov't activates emergency monitoring and support center for typhoon Ragasa

Xinhua) 09:10, September 23, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Emergency Monitoring and Support Center under the Security Bureau of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government was activated on Monday morning in preparation for typhoon Ragasa.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said on social media that he visited the center this morning to receive briefings from various response plans. He also held a meeting with the HKSAR government's Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki and Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung to discuss in detail the response efforts of different departments.

Lee said that the chief secretary for administration will lead relevant bureau heads to inspect different districts this afternoon to ensure that all departments are well-prepared for the super typhoon.

The path and intensity of typhoon Ragasa remain uncertain, and the HKSAR government will continue to monitor the latest development and adjust its deployment accordingly, Lee said.

The Hong Kong Observatory said that with typhoon Ragasa edging closer to the coast of Guangdong, local winds will strengthen gradually. The Strong Wind Signal No. 3 will be issued on Monday at 9:40 p.m. local time. Local weather is expected to deteriorate rapidly later on Sept. 23 and the observatory will consider issuing the Gale or Storm Signal No. 8 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time Tuesday.

No. 8 signal is the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's weather system, which has five rankings for typhoons.

The Education Bureau of the HKSAR government announced on Monday that classes in all schools, including secondary schools, primary schools, special schools, kindergartens, kindergarten-cum-child care centers and evening schools, will be suspended on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

The Hong Kong International Airport will remain open during the typhoon, and a large number of flights are expected to be affected, according to Hong Kong's Airport Authority.

