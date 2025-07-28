Hong Kong sees 12 pct YoY growth in tourist arrivals for first half of 2025

Xinhua) 10:59, July 28, 2025

HONG KONG, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong recorded about 24 million tourist arrivals between January and June, up 12 percent year-on-year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board announced on Saturday.

In June alone, around 3.48 million arrivals were recorded, up 11 percent, with about 2.61 million visitors coming from the Chinese mainland.

The data showed steady growth in visitor numbers during the first half of the year. Arrivals from the mainland totaled about 17.8 million, up 10 percent compared to the same period last year, while non-mainland visitors amounted to around 5.84 million, representing a 17 percent year-on-year increase.

Among short-haul markets, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines recorded growth of 25 percent or more. For long-haul markets, visitor arrivals from Australia saw the sharpest growth, rising by 33 percent compared to the same period last year.

To boost summer tourism and spending, the tourism board recently launched a summer-themed campaign, offering over 150 summer rewards and consumption perks to both locals and tourists.

