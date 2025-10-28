HKSAR to firmly crack down any attempts to interfere with or undermine LegCo election: John Lee

Global Times) 13:33, October 28, 2025

As the Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) election will be held on December 7, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee said on Tuesday that election officers had received 50 nomination forms as of Monday, expressing confidence that the upcoming election would feature "high-quality and healthy competition," according to local media reports.

Speaking to reporters before the Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, Lee said the HKSAR government would make every effort to promote and ensure the smooth implementation of the election, while also optimizing the electoral process. Lee also stated that the local government would firmly prevent and crack down on any attempts to interfere with or undermine the election, RTHK said.

There were signs that anti-China elements and external forces were seeking to disrupt the election and spread rumors to discredit Hong Kong's improved electoral system, Lee said.

Lee's remarks came after central government agenciesin the HKSAR issued statements as the nomination period for the election began on Friday, which stressed that the election must not be disrupted or sabotaged.

Lee said on Tuesday that the central government holds comprehensive jurisdiction over Hong Kong and that the LegCo election is closely tied to the SAR's constitutional order, national security, and good governance. It is only natural for the central authorities to be concerned about and pay attention to the election, especially as the new LegCo will take office at a crucial stage of Hong Kong's development, he said.

However, the opposition groups and advocates of "soft resistance" were attempting to smear such rightful attention as interference, Lee said, who also condemned the fabrication of so-called "restricted" or "endorsement" lists aimed at maligning the new electoral system.

Lee emphasized that the HKSAR government would firmly refute such falsehoods and take strong legal action against any unlawful activities intended to disrupt the election.

