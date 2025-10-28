Chinese AI models rise to global prominence

October 28, 2025

Since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), an increasing number of large AI models from China have rapidly risen to global prominence, injecting strong momentum into China's high-quality economic development.

China's artificial intelligence industry has maintained robust growth throughout the period, with both the number of enterprises and the industry's overall scale expanding steadily, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

A participant observes a demonstration of the Confucius digital intelligence model at the 10th China International Copyright Expo, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Domestic large language models such as DeepSeek and Tongyi Qianwen are spearheading the global open-source ecosystem, while AI-powered smartphones, smart glasses and other intelligent terminals are gaining rapid traction. Industry-specific AI models are also demonstrating tangible results across various sectors.

China is now home to more than 5,100 AI enterprises and leads the world in the number of released large AI models. Chinese AI models currently occupy nine of the top 10 positions in the ranking of Hugging Face, a leading global open-source AI community. This achievement was realized in less than two years.

According to Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, daily token consumption in China stood at 100 billion at the beginning of 2024. By the end of June 2025, that figure had soared beyond 30 trillion, a more than 300-fold increase in just 18 months.

Domestic companies have continued to make substantial investments in research and development, driving sustained performance improvements in large language models from China.

One standout example is Kling AI, a generative video model launched by Chinese short-video platform Kuaishou. Since its debut a year ago, Kling has attracted over 22 million users. It now accounts for roughly 30 percent of global market share, ranking first globally.

According to Gai Kun, senior vice president at Kuaishou and head of Kling AI and the platform's community science division, Kling has significantly reduced video production time. A short drama series now takes only about one-third of the time required by traditional methods.

Leveraging proprietary high-efficiency model architectures and flow-matching algorithms, Kling has greatly enhanced its ability to simulate physical laws and respond to complex user inputs, resulting in more lifelike character movements and smoother, more coherent visual effects.

Open-source accessibility is a defining feature and strength of many large AI models from China. To date, Alibaba's Tongyi has open-sourced more than 300 models across multiple modalities and scales. Tongyi models have been downloaded over 600 million times globally, spawning more than 170,000 derivative models. Alibaba Cloud's AI infrastructure and cloud computing network now operate in 91 availability zones across 29 regions worldwide.

Since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Chinese AI models have rapidly expanded into diverse application scenarios, profoundly transforming both production and everyday life.

Power grid inspection provides a vivid example. Traditional manual inspections once required immense labor. Now, through AI and cloud-edge-device collaboration, power companies have achieved far higher operational efficiency.

Li Chao, general manager of Baidu AI Cloud's energy business division, said that by leveraging the Wenxin large model, Baidu has helped State Grid Corporation of China launch the Guangming Power Large Model, an industry-specific model, and build a unified open AI innovation platform connecting the company's headquarters with 27 provincial subsidiaries. It also supports drone inspections of 5 million transmission towers each year, reducing manual tower climbing by 40 percent.

On Sept. 28, Tencent released and open-sourced Hunyuan Image 3.0, a native multimodal image generation model from its Hunyuan AI platform. Within just one week, it topped LMArena's latest text-to-image ranking, recognized as the best overall and best open-source text-to-image model.

Meanwhile, Tencent's Hunyuan 3D model has gained popularity among leading 3D printing manufacturers, including Bambu Lab and Creality, thanks to its ultra-high precision, strong compatibility with traditional computer graphics workflows and ability to dramatically shorten the turnaround from concept to prototype.

The combination of China's large-scale market and cutting-edge technological applications is creating vast opportunities for the development of domestic large models, said Zhang Yunming, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Looking ahead, relevant authorities will continue focusing on both technological innovation and practical applications to promote the high-quality development of the AI industry and accelerate the country's new industrialization process.

