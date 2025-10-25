China weighs draft amendment to cybersecurity law to better promote, regulate sound AI development

Xinhua) 10:41, October 25, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- A draft amendment to China's Cybersecurity Law was submitted on Friday to the 18th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature, for its second reading.

To address the growing need for AI governance, the draft proposes supporting fundamental artificial intelligence (AI) research, advancing key technologies such as algorithms, and building AI infrastructure.

It also stipulates improvements to ethical standards of AI, stronger security risk monitoring, and enhanced AI safety regulations.

With 515 million generative AI users in China as of June, double the number from just six months earlier in December 2024, per a recent report by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), legislators consider these measures crucial for fostering sound AI development and regulation.

According to CNNIC, China now has over 1 billion internet users, with an internet penetration rate of 79.7 percent. To enhance the protection of personal information online, the draft calls for better alignment with relevant laws, including the Civil Code and the Personal Information Protection Law.

The draft also strengthens legal responsibilities by clarifying penalties for violations and increasing fines. Serious offenses may result in suspension, closure, or even revocation of licenses.

After the first reading in September, 162 public opinions were received to refine the draft, said a spokesperson with the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee at a press conference on Thursday.

China's current Cybersecurity Law, a fundamental piece of legislation in the field, was enacted in 2016, and took effect on June 1, 2017. ■

