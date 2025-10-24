AI contest promotes China-ASEAN cooperation in market regulation

People's Daily Online) 15:25, October 24, 2025

The finals of the Market Regulation Service Innovative Application Contest (domestic and China-ASEAN joint teams), part of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition, were recently held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows the finals of the Market Regulation Service Innovative Application Contest (domestic and China-ASEAN joint teams), part of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition, held recently in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the contest organizers)

The contest aimed to pool the wisdom of China and ASEAN countries, promote the deep integration of AI with market regulation, strengthen cross-border regulatory and service capabilities, and support high-quality economic development across the China-ASEAN region.

The contest was jointly organized by the Guangxi Regional Administration for Market Regulation, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, the Nanning municipal government, the regional Big Data Development Bureau, and the regional Medical Products Administration.

Photo shows the finals of the Market Regulation Service Innovative Application Contest (domestic and China-ASEAN joint teams), part of the "AI for All: China-ASEAN" competition, held recently in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the contest organizers)

Since its launch, the competition has garnered widespread attention, with over 1,300 teams registering nationwide and more than 100 teams from ASEAN countries. After preliminary evaluations, 40 teams advanced to the finals, including 25 domestic and 15 China-ASEAN joint teams that participated in the live finals.

Participants showcased innovative AI applications in food safety, credit regulation, intellectual property protection, special equipment supervision, and other fields, highlighting the growing depth of China-ASEAN cooperation and the vibrant innovation fueling digital governance.

Following fierce competition, 13 teams emerged as winners. The roadshow and awards ceremony will take place on Oct. 30, alongside the separate finals for 15 ASEAN country teams.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)