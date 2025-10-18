Home>>
China's generative AI users double to 515 mln: report
(Xinhua) 11:01, October 18, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China had 515 million generative artificial intelligence (AI) users as of June 2025, with the user base doubling within six months, according to a report released on Saturday.
The figure was up by 266 million from December 2024, bringing the user penetration rate to 36.5 percent in China, said the report released by the China Internet Network Information Center.
