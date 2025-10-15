Home>>
Global CEOs experience China's AI future
(People's Daily App) 15:23, October 15, 2025
Entrepreneurs from around the world got a firsthand look at the latest in Chinese AI during a sideline event at the 2025 International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) on October 11. Guests witnessed demonstrations of cutting-edge AI products, including translation glasses, service robots and large medical models, praising the remarkable pace of China's AI development.
