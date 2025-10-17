Chinese tech shines at UAE tech exhibition

Xinhua) 13:22, October 17, 2025

DUBAI, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- At the ongoing Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX Global), held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chinese innovations ranging from flying cars to artificial intelligence (AI) robots have drawn significant attention, highlighting their growing footprint in the Middle East's tech landscape.

Taking place from Oct. 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Center, the event, as one of the world's most influential technology and AI exhibitions, has attracted over 6,800 tech firms and 2,000 startups from around 180 countries. Exhibitors are showcasing breakthroughs in AI, the Internet of Things, big data and digital governance.

Among the 300 Chinese tech companies in the spotlight were industry giants like Huawei, China Mobile, China Electronics Corporation, ZTE, H3C, iFlytek and Xpeng AEROHT. Their cutting-edge innovations attracted significant attention throughout the exhibition.

At the booth of Etisalat, the UAE's telecom powerhouse, crowds gathered around several futuristic flying car models. Among the highlights were XPENG AEROHT's latest modular "Land Aircraft Carrier" and two innovative flying cars, AirCab and AirCar, developed by Guangzhou Automobile Group's subsidiary brand GOVY.

"We were invited by Etisalat to join GITEX. The Middle East market has strong interest in Chinese tech products, and the region's digital transformation presents valuable opportunities for collaboration," said Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG AEROHT.

"China's low-altitude economy is developing rapidly, and GITEX has become a key platform for Chinese firms to display intelligent manufacturing to the region and the world," said GOVY's PR Director Li Shuhan, highlighting the significant interest from local potential partners during the event.

During the exhibition, Etisalat and ZTE signed a memorandum of understanding accelerating UAE's green energy transformation. The partnership aims to build smart, green telecom infrastructure, enhance energy efficiency, optimize AI-driven management and expand solar, grid and storage solutions to support sustainable operations.

A delegation of nearly 30 tech companies organized by Beijing Zhongguancun Science City Innovation Development Co., Ltd. has also presented innovations spanning AI, digital health, and frontier technologies. The delegation includes both early-stage startups and established players, such as leading software provider Kingsoft Office.

Bilal Al-Rais, vice president of Technology and Digital Cluster at Dubai World Trade Center, organizer of GITEX Global, praised Chinese technological innovation during a visit to the Zhongguancun zone, expressing hope that more global enterprises would engage with the cluster's dynamic ecosystem.

At the booth of China Mobile International Limited (CMI), strong visitor traffic underscored the rising demand for the company's services.

Zhang Ruiping, managing director of CMI Middle East and the North Africa region, said the company, which established its UAE office in 2017, now serves markets across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as Pakistan, Nepal and Egypt.

"We will continue to support Chinese companies as they expand overseas, while also deepening our cooperation with local UAE enterprises. This will help boost the region's digital transformation and economic growth," Zhang said.

