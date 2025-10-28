Home>>
China Everything Vlog | Beijing's seniors show what staying active really means
(People's Daily App) 15:15, October 28, 2025
In Beijing's parks, mornings start with motion and laughter. Here, retirees lift, run and play with the energy of youth. From parallel bars to marathons and ping-pong, these uncles and aunties turn everyday exercise into quiet mastery. Join us to see how staying active keeps them strong ‒ in body and mind. (Produced by intern Chen Mengjia and editors Lin Rui and Zhu Yingqi)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China enhances legal protection for seniors
- "Cafe," "restaurant" enactment brings solace to cognitively-impaired seniors
- In pics: community-based day-care center for seniors in Hanshou County, Hunan Province
- China to boost integrated elderly care, medical services for seniors
- Increasing number of Chinese seniors actively participating in social activities after retirement
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.