China Everything Vlog | Beijing's seniors show what staying active really means

(People's Daily App) 15:15, October 28, 2025

In Beijing's parks, mornings start with motion and laughter. Here, retirees lift, run and play with the energy of youth. From parallel bars to marathons and ping-pong, these uncles and aunties turn everyday exercise into quiet mastery. Join us to see how staying active keeps them strong ‒ in body and mind. (Produced by intern Chen Mengjia and editors Lin Rui and Zhu Yingqi)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)