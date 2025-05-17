China enhances legal protection for seniors

Xinhua) 10:19, May 17, 2025

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China has introduced an array of new measures to strengthen legal services and protections for senior citizens, according to a guideline jointly released by seven government bodies, including the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Supreme People's Court.

As China's population ages, with over 310 million people aged 60 and above, the move aims to address disputes and risks affecting the elderly while promoting an elderly-friendly social environment.

One of the key elements of the document is the enhancement of litigation services for seniors. Courts are encouraged to improve barrier-free facilities and offer tailored services such as online litigation service, and home-based case filing.

The guideline also calls for harsher penalties for crimes targeting the elderly, including fraud, theft and extortion, as well as infringement on the property rights of the elderly under the disguise of elderly care. It also places emphasis on early risk prevention in areas like inheritance disputes, elder care consumption, financial management, and health-related products.

To better protect vulnerable groups, the guideline proposes eliminating income-based restrictions for elderly individuals seeking legal aid in cases of abuse, neglect, or domestic violence.

Furthermore, it extends the umbrella of legal aid to cover eligible elderly individuals, such as those who are of advanced age, living in solitude, incapacitated, and intellectually disabled.

