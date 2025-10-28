Book explaining Xi's discourses on social security published

Xinhua) 09:48, October 28, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A book detailing and explaining important discourses on social security by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has been published by the People's Publishing House.

Xi's discourses on social security have charted the course and provided fundamental guidance for the high-quality development of China's social security work in the new era.

The book, comprising 15 chapters, expounds on Xi's remarks from the perspectives of experience, situations and missions, and reform measures.

Compiled by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the book is helpful for deepening social security reform and delivering more accessible, reliable and equitable services for the people.

