Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Seychelles' president

Xinhua) 10:37, October 25, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of Seychelles, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Gao Yunlong will attend the inauguration of Seychelles' President Patrick Herminie in Victoria, capital of Seychelles, on Oct. 26, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

