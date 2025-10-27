Home>>
Xi visits Palace Museum's centenary exhibition
(Xinhua) 17:03, October 27, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday visited an exhibition in the Palace Museum marking its 100th founding anniversary.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged greater efforts to protect the Palace Museum, which he hailed as a hallmark of Chinese civilization.
