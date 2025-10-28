China willing to work with EU to keep bilateral ties on right track -- premier

Xinhua) 09:37, October 28, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with European Council President Antonio Costa in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that the current China-EU relationship faces both development opportunities and challenges, and both sides should stay on the right course in developing their relations, solidify the foundation of political mutual trust and further implement their consensus.

Li made the remarks while meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation.

He said China stands ready to work with the European Union (EU) to make the cooperation pie bigger, promote the optimized and balanced development of China-EU trade, further open up to each other, and create new growth points for cooperation in green and digital sectors, as well as areas including scientific and technological innovation, industrial and supply chains, to achieve high-level mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

He added that on the basis of equality and respect, China is willing to promote the resolution of issues in China-EU economic and trade cooperation through dialogue and consultation, as well as through mutual understanding and accommodation.

Li voiced hope that the EU would provide a fair, equitable, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises operating in Europe, and that EU institutions would play a positive role in the development of China-EU relations.

