Two calls remind China and Europe of the right way to get along

On October 21, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, at the request of the European side, held a video meeting with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, and held a phone call with Vincent Karremans, Minister of Economic Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The discussions mainly covered key China-EU economic and trade hot-button issues such as rare earth export controls, the anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), and the Nexperia issue. The fact that both talks took place on the same day shows that despite existing frictions, China and Europe continue to maintain timely and effective communication channels. Dialogue, not confrontation; consultation, not coercion - this is the only correct way for China and Europe to engage with each other and resolve differences.

Previously, the Dutch government's "takeover" of Nexperia triggered a legitimate countermeasure from China, and the European automotive industry has expressed widespread concerns about potential risks such as production line disruptions and supply chain breakdowns. When normal business investments are stigmatized as potential risks, and ordinary technological cooperation is accused of "threatening national interests," such arbitrariness not only hurts Chinese enterprises but also shakes global investors' confidence in Europe's business environment. Facts have shown that blindly dancing to the tune of geopolitical manipulation and sacrificing pragmatic cooperation with China will only leave Europe trapped in both economic backlash and strategic passivity.

The root causes of China-EU trade tensions lie in two trends: the overextension of the concept of "national security," and the erosion of contractual spirit and market principles. In essence, the overextension of the concept of security is replacing economic logic with political logic. When normal commercial products such as rare earths, semiconductors, and EVs are labeled as "security threats," the space for international trade and cooperation narrows dramatically.

Even more dangerously, once "securitization" becomes habitual, its vague and flexible standards turn into a universal excuse for protectionism. Meanwhile, breaching contractual commitments undermines the very foundation of the market economy - the resulting institutional damage is long-term and systemic.

The two conversations on October 21 sent out positive signals. Sefcovic said that the EU is willing to work with China to implement the series of economic and trade consensuses reached by leaders of China and Europe and properly manage economic and trade frictions. Karremans also said that the Netherlands "attaches great importance" to its economic and trade ties with China and is ready to "stay in close contact with China" and seek "constructive resolution." Both sides agreed to convene the "upgraded" China-EU export control dialogue mechanism in Brussels as soon as possible, in line with the consensus reached at the 25th China-EU Summit. From confrontation to dialogue, reflected in China-Europe economic and trade cooperation, the rational and pragmatic positive forces are returning, having never truly been absent.

Europe must abandon its geopolitical misperceptions and prejudices toward China, as well as its anxiety stemming from viewing China as a zero-sum competitor in critical technology sectors. Economic and trade cooperation between China and Europe is inherently mutually beneficial. In 2024, bilateral trade between China and the EU reached $785.8275 billion, maintaining historically high levels. During the first quarter of this year, China's imports and exports with the EU totaled 1.3 trillion yuan, equivalent to over 10 million yuan in trade per minute. By September this year, the China-Europe Railway Express had operated over 110,000 trips. China's cumulative investment stock in Europe exceeds $100 billion, while over 10,000 European companies are operating in China. As the global economy faces uncertainties, these figures stand as solid proof of the robust resilience and endogenous momentum of China-EU economic ties. This deeply interlinked economic relationship represents the natural outcome of decades of market-driven selection, shaped by the principles of comparative advantage and economies of scale.

Development constitutes the greatest security; stagnation represents the greatest vulnerability. China's experience over more than four decades of reform and opening-up demonstrates that only through sustained development and enhanced comprehensive national strength can national security be fundamentally safeguarded. Development relies on openness and cooperation; no country can "pursue development behind closed doors." If Europe cares about rare earth supply security, it should strengthen long-term cooperation with China and invest in local processing capabilities, rather than attempting to sever existing ties. If it truly values the semiconductor supply chain security, it should focus on creating a better business environment instead of arbitrarily interfering in corporate operations.

The message conveyed in the two China-Europe calls is crucial: there are no insurmountable obstacles between China and Europe, only untapped depths of cooperation waiting to be explored. As the global economy faces risks of fragmentation, China and Europe joining hands will inject powerful certainty into the world. China's position is clear: we remain willing to engage in dialogue while upholding our principles; seeking cooperation while safeguarding our rights and interests; looking to the future while staying true to our original aspirations.

We hope that European leaders will also adopt a broader strategic vision to recognize the immense potential of China-EU cooperation, allowing the light of reason to pierce through the fog of prejudice and illuminate the path forward for win-win collaboration.

