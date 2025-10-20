China-EU Film Festival launched in Brussels to deepen cultural exchange

October 20, 2025



BRUSSELS, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 7th China-EU Film Festival opened on Friday in Brussels and will take place in both Belgium and France, featuring film screenings, "Meet China" international communication events, youth film exchanges and dialogues between Chinese and European directors.

Around 10 films from China and Europe are showcased in this year's festival, with the opening film "Georgia," directed by Chinese filmmaker Qiao Mei, premiering on Friday evening.

Yuan Mengqian, secretary-general of the China-EU Film Festival, said in her opening remarks that the festival is not only a platform to present cinematic art but also a cultural exchange initiated through film.

Laura Houlgatte, CEO of the International Union of Cinemas, said that collaboration between Chinese and European filmmakers has injected new vitality into the European film industry. The China-EU Film Festival, she added, presents diverse creative voices and helps European audiences better understand China.

The "Meet China" International Communication event was held Saturday afternoon at the China Cultural Center in Brussels, where several international communication awards were presented. Recipients included teams and individuals from the Audio and Video News Department of Xinhua News Agency, Xinhua News Agency Europe Regional Bureau, CGTN, China Daily and some other media.



The event featured screenings of award-winning works such as "China Momentum in Europe" and "Belgian Geologist in China," which will also be shown in Paris, followed by post-screening discussions.

Bozzo Freddy, president of the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, told Xinhua that China's film industry is increasing rapidly. In Belgium and other European countries, more and more audiences are curious about China and Chinese cinema. "It is also very important the documentary section because it gives us an image of the day-to-day life in China," he added.

Founded in 2015, the China-EU Film Festival has become an important platform for cultural exchange between China and Europe. The 2025 edition is organized by the China-EU Film Festival Committee and will run until Oct. 26.

