China's 2025 box office surpasses 2024's full-year gross, with local films dominating

Xinhua) 09:27, October 03, 2025

A spectator walks past movie posters at a cinema in Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's 2025 box office has already eclipsed last year's total, marking a major milestone for the market as the National Day holiday gets underway.

According to data from ticketing platform Maoyan, as of early Thursday afternoon, the year-to-date grosses, including presales, reached 42.5 billion yuan (about 5.98 billion U.S. dollars), surpassing the full-year haul of 2024.

Local films continue to dominate the market, accounting for nearly 90 percent of ticket sales, with all ten of the year's top earners being domestic productions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)