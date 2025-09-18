Film spotlighting Japan's WWII atrocities premieres in NE China's Harbin

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows the world premiere of the film "Evil Unbound" in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

HARBIN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- "Evil Unbound," a film about Unit 731, held its world premiere on Wednesday in Harbin, where this notorious Japanese germ warfare unit was once based, highlighting the atrocities committed by Japanese invading forces in China in World War II.

The movie tells the story of Wang Yongzhang, a local vendor, and others imprisoned in the "special prison" of Unit 731, where they were lured by false promises of freedom in return for cooperating with supposed health checks and disease prevention research, only to become victims of horrific medical experiments, including frostbite tests, gas exposure and vivisection.

A family member of the victim watches the film "Evil Unbound" in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Dawei/Xinhua)

Crew members of the film "Evil Unbound" attend the world premiere in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Zhao Linshan, director of the film "Evil Unbound," communicates with the audience after watching the film in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Jin Chengmin, curator of the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, communicates with the audience after watching the film "Evil Unbound" in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People wait to watch the film "Evil Unbound" in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People watch the film "Evil Unbound" in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Crew members of the film "Evil Unbound" pose with the audience after the film's world premiere in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People are seen at the world premiere of the film "Evil Unbound" in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows a poster of the film "Evil Unbound" in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

