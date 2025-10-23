China, EU agree to hold 'upgraded version' of export control dialogue mechanism meeting in Brussels

China and EU trade officials held a meeting via video link where both sides agreed to hold a dialogue on China-EU export control mechanism soon in Brussels.

When asked about the upcoming China-EU dialogue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that China-EU economic and trade relations are shaped by their mutual complementarity and are win-win in nature.

Guo noted that China hopes the EU will honor its commitment of supporting free trade and opposing trade protectionism, provide an open, transparent and non-discriminatory environment for businesses from all countries, take concrete actions to uphold the principles of market economy and WTO rules, and properly address trade differences through dialogue and consultation.

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a meeting via video link with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic at the latter's request on Tuesday, during which both sides had in-depth exchanges of views on key China-EU economic and trade issues, including export controls and the EU's anti-subsidy case on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).

During the meeting, Wang said China is willing to work with the EU to implement the economic and trade consensus reached by Chinese and EU leaders and promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU economic and trade relations.

Regarding rare-earth export controls, Wang said that China's recent measures are a normal practice to improve its export control system in accordance with laws and regulations, reflecting China's responsibility as a major country in safeguarding world peace and stability. He added that China is committed to maintaining the security and stability of global supply chains and has consistently provided approval facilitation for EU companies.

Both sides agreed, in line with the consensus reached at the 25th China-EU Summit in Beijing in July, to hold an "upgraded version" of the China-EU export control dialogue mechanism meeting in Brussels as soon as possible.

Germany and France are supporting a push to discuss so-called "China's increasingly restrictive trade measures" at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Germany is willing to at least talk about using the bloc's most powerful retaliatory trade measure - the so-called anti-coercion instrument - against China, according to a Berlin official, per Bloomberg.

"At a time when the global trade order is already facing turbulence and disruption, such a move, if implemented by the EU, would only make matters worse. It serves neither Europe's own interests nor the stability of China-EU economic cooperation. In fact, neither side would benefit from such an approach," Jiang Feng, research fellow at the Shanghai International Studies University and president of the Shanghai Association of Regional and Country Studies, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Necessary dialogue

Sefcovic said following the meeting with Wang that the EU had no interest in escalation, but the situation cast a shadow on EU-China relations and a prompt resolution was essential, according to Reuters.

Some Chinese experts criticized the false logic behind some European politicians' attempt to blame China for the backlash caused by their own trade barriers.

Some Western politicians and business figures have blamed China for the growing tensions in raw material trade including rare-earth. In fact, it is the West's economic suppression and trade restrictions on China that have led to trade tensions, Jian Junbo, director of the Center for China-Europe Relations at Fudan University's Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Monday.

Jian noted that China's export controls on rare earths and related items are driven by national security considerations and the need to fulfill non-proliferation obligations. Jian emphasized that the move is in line with China's national interests and development needs, and should not be misconstrued as a trade barrier.

China's MOFCOM on October 9 announced measures aimed at strengthening export controls on certain rare earth-related items and technologies. The move was made to safeguard national security and interests and to uphold international commitments including non-proliferation, according to a statement released on MOFCOM's website on Thursday.

China has previously enacted similar measures. In April, the Chinese government implemented export controls on rare earth items. Related technologies have been listed in the catalog of technologies prohibited and restricted for export since 2001, according to the statement.

When adopting relevant measures, China has always maintained communication and coordination with Europe, Jiang said.

The European economy, particularly Germany's, is highly export-oriented and depends on a stable global trade order, Jiang said, noting that if the EU resorts to aggressive measures, such as the so-called "anti-coercion tool," it would not only undermine the international trade system but also damage its own economic interests.

China overtook the US as Germany's largest trading partner in the first eight months of 2025, regaining the top spot as higher tariffs weighed on German exports to the US, Reuters reported, citing preliminary data from the German statistics office.

Common interests

In recent days, Europe's China policy has once again drawn attention amid developments such as the EU's proposed technology transfer rules and the ongoing Nexperia dispute.

The European Commission is preparing its own measures to shield local firms from Chinese competition, Bloomberg reported. One option being considered would force Chinese firms to transfer technology and know-how and use local providers and workers if they want to invest in key European sectors, according to the US media report.

Commerce Minister Wang also had a phone call with Dutch Minister for Economic Affairs Vincent Karremans at the latter's request on Tuesday, urging the Netherlands to properly resolve Nexperia issues, protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors, and foster a fair, transparent and predictable business environment, according to the official website of MOFCOM.

"Europe should refrain from adopting US-style sanctions impulsively," Jiang said, noting that China and Europe should instead base their relationship on cooperation and work together to address global challenges."

The EU's concerns stem from misunderstandings of China amid the geopolitical context, and the erroneous words and deeds based on such misunderstandings lack objective grounds, Dong Yifan, associate research fellow of Beijing Language and Culture University's Academy of International and Regional Studies, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

He added that the essence of China-EU economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. The EU side need to establish a correct understanding and, in handling economic and trade relations with China, adhere to independence and autonomy, without being dependent on or controlled by the third party.

