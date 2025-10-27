China willing to work with EU to keep bilateral relations on right track -- premier

Xinhua) 14:32, October 27, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China-European Union (EU) relationship is currently facing both development opportunities as well as new challenges, requiring both sides to maintain the ties on the right track, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday.

Li made the remarks while meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation. He added that China is willing to work with the EU to further implement the consensus reached by the two sides.

