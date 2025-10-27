People enjoy leisure time by Yongding River in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:28, October 27, 2025

People enjoy the scenery along the Yongding River from a viewing platform in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People enjoy themselves at a market by the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A kid plays at a market by the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2025 shows the scenery along the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

