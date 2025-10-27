People enjoy leisure time by Yongding River in Beijing
People enjoy the scenery along the Yongding River from a viewing platform in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves at a market by the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves by the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A kid plays at a market by the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves at a market by the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2025 shows the scenery along the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves at a market by the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy themselves at a market by the Yongding River in Shijingshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Restaurant in Beijing holds accessible film screening for visually impaired people
- Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum, bathed in golden autumn hues, attracts tourists
- Beijing steps up winter heating preparations
- Beijing's PM2.5 density drops by 15 percent in first three quarters
- Global center dedicated to nurturing female talent launched in Beijing
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.