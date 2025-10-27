Restaurant in Beijing holds accessible film screening for visually impaired people
Physically impaired people communicate after a film screening at Trojan Fairy restaurant in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. The Trojan Fairy restaurant, which focuses on supporting people with disabilities, hosted a film screening for 52 visually and physically impaired attendees. The event featured narrated audio descriptions to help visually impaired participants visualize scenes. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Visually impaired people and volunteers watch a movie with audio description at Trojan Fairy restaurant in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. The Trojan Fairy restaurant, which focuses on supporting people with disabilities, hosted a film screening for 52 visually and physically impaired attendees. The event featured narrated audio descriptions to help visually impaired participants visualize scenes. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Visually impaired people and volunteers watch a movie with audio description at Trojan Fairy restaurant in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. The Trojan Fairy restaurant, which focuses on supporting people with disabilities, hosted a film screening for 52 visually and physically impaired attendees. The event featured narrated audio descriptions to help visually impaired participants visualize scenes. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Physically impaired people leave Trojan Fairy restaurant after a film screening in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. The Trojan Fairy restaurant, which focuses on supporting people with disabilities, hosted a film screening for 52 visually and physically impaired attendees. The event featured narrated audio descriptions to help visually impaired participants visualize scenes. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
