Restaurant in Beijing holds accessible film screening for visually impaired people

Xinhua) 10:06, October 27, 2025

Physically impaired people communicate after a film screening at Trojan Fairy restaurant in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2025. The Trojan Fairy restaurant, which focuses on supporting people with disabilities, hosted a film screening for 52 visually and physically impaired attendees. The event featured narrated audio descriptions to help visually impaired participants visualize scenes. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

