Beijing steps up winter heating preparations

Xinhua) 09:38, October 23, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has entered a critical preparation period for winter heating, with authorities initiating early deployments and enhancing coordination with meteorological departments to monitor weather changes and ensure precise heating delivery for residents, the municipal commission of urban management said Wednesday.

Preparations have now reached the final stage, with a focus on key areas such as equipment maintenance, fuel reserves, and staff training, the authority said, adding that heating companies have completed inspections and debugging of boilers and heat exchange stations to ensure operational readiness.

The commission said efforts will be made to ensure a warm and comfortable winter for residents.

The heating period in Beijing is scheduled from Nov. 15 to March 15 of the following year, but it may be adjusted based on actual weather conditions.

