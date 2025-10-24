Chinese premier to visit Singapore, attend Leaders' Meetings on East Asian Cooperation in Malaysia

Xinhua) 17:08, October 24, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will pay an official visit to Singapore on Oct. 25 and 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of the Republic of Singapore, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, ASEAN's rotating chair, Premier Li will attend the 28th China-ASEAN Summit, the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 20th East Asia Summit and the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 27 and 28, according to the spokesperson.

