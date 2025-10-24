Home>>
Chinese premier to visit Singapore, attend Leaders' Meetings on East Asian Cooperation in Malaysia
(Xinhua) 17:08, October 24, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will pay an official visit to Singapore on Oct. 25 and 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of the Republic of Singapore, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
At the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, ASEAN's rotating chair, Premier Li will attend the 28th China-ASEAN Summit, the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 20th East Asia Summit and the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 27 and 28, according to the spokesperson.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai-Kuala Lumpur collaboration strengthens creative, cultural ties
- Strengthening China-ASEAN partnership injects stability, certainty into world development: foreign ministry
- Sweet cooperation reshaping China-ASEAN fruit trade
- China refutes report questioning its position on Cambodia-Thailand border conflict
- ASEAN looks forward to more cooperation with China: official
- Research shows China leads US as SE Asia's 'most influential partner'; experts attribute it to region's pursuits aligning with China's devt ideals
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.