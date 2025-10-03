ASEAN looks forward to more cooperation with China: official

Xinhua) 11:02, October 03, 2025

Kao Kim Hourn, secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), speaks at a reception hosted by the Chinese Mission to ASEAN to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

JAKARTA, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) looks forward to deepening integration with China through trade, investment, supply chains, connectivity, and tourism, Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn has said.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while attending a reception hosted by the Chinese Mission to ASEAN to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"ASEAN deeply values and appreciates China's unwavering support for ASEAN centrality and unity, shown through the active participation in ASEAN-led platforms and mechanisms," Kao said.

Through numerous projects, programs, and activities across all levels, China has supported ASEAN's community-building efforts, helped bridge development gaps, and strengthened the bloc's capacity to serve its people, Kao added.

Kao also noted that as neighbors bound by land, river, and sea, ASEAN and China share a fundamental responsibility, which is to preserve, promote, and maintain peace and stability in a region that is as dynamic and diverse as it is complex.

