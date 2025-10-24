Shanghai-Kuala Lumpur collaboration strengthens creative, cultural ties

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Urban transformation through creative and cultural efforts will strengthen the bond between China's megacity Shanghai and Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, participants at a forum here heard on Thursday.

The collaboration between the two cities underscores the close ties between Malaysia and China's creative communities, demonstrating how robust bilateral ties can support Kuala Lumpur's ongoing urban transformation, said Malaysia-China Friendship Association President Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan at the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) -- "Shanghai Design 100+" Global Competition Overseas Exhibition.

"We see tremendous potential for greater connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai, not just in trade or infrastructure, but in the exchange of design ideas, urban solutions, and creative innovation," he said.

"From urban rejuvenation projects to public art initiatives, design-thinking workshops, and city-branding efforts, these steps are shaping Kuala Lumpur's identity as a vibrant and forward-looking creative city," he said.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall Department of City Planning Director Rosli Nordin said design innovation remains a key driver of Kuala Lumpur's urban and economic transformation and is guided by plans that emphasize sustainability and inclusive development to boost economic activity.

"Kuala Lumpur's economic priorities now center on the shared economy, the digital economy, and the creative economy. This forum represents a valuable bridge between Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur. Shanghai enterprises bring world-class expertise in design, technology, and industrial upgrading, while Kuala Lumpur offers strategic advantages -- strong policy support, business-friendly governance, and access to the fast-growing ASEAN market," he said.

For his part, China Industrial Design Institute Chairman Wang Lin said design itself has become a powerful language of exchange that transcends borders, carrying the depth of culture like a historical chronicle.

"We firmly believe that when the vitality of ASEAN meets the creativity of Shanghai, it will not only foster the exchange of products and technologies, but also promote the deeper integration of ideas, industries, and cooperative models," he said.

The exhibition, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, serves as a premier platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and sustainable urban development through design, bringing together policymakers, designers, urban planners, industry experts, and creative communities to exchange ideas and foster collaborations that shape the future of design-driven cities, according to the organizer.

