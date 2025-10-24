China becomes fourth-largest importer of Ethiopian coffee

Xinhua) 16:32, October 24, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has become the fourth-largest importer of Ethiopian coffee, up from seventh position two years ago, said Shafi Umer, deputy director general of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority.

During the first quarter of Ethiopia's current fiscal year, which began on July 8, the country exported about 9,470 tonnes of coffee to China, earning 65.49 million U.S. dollars, Umer told Xinhua recently.

"The revenue earned from coffee exports to China during the first three months of the current fiscal year saw nearly a seven-fold increase compared to the income generated during the same period last year," Umer said.

He attributed the increase in coffee exports to China to shipments of organic coffee and improved delivery services, which meet the growing demand of Chinese consumers for high-quality coffee.

Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Belgium remained the top destinations for Ethiopian coffee exports during the last three months, while China, the United States, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Italy, and Russia followed as the next seven largest markets, according to data from Ethiopian authorities.

