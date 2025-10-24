China's largest all-electric bulk carrier launched in central China

This drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows the all-electric bulk carrier Gezhouba in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

WUHAN, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's biggest all-electric bulk carrier, named Gezhouba, was launched on Thursday in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, marking a key milestone in the country's green and intelligent shipping sector.

The vessel, with a length of nearly 130 meters and a maximum load capacity of over 13,000 tonnes, is equipped with 12 lithium battery power units providing total energy capacity of 24,000 kWh.

Its developer said this vessel allows for rapid battery swapping and boasts a range of 500 kilometers.

In terms of intelligence, the ship features an advanced smart control system that enables remote navigation and automatic berthing, integrated with multi-link communication networks.

Chinese Academy of Engineering academician Yan Xinping highlighted that this project goes beyond single-product innovation -- as it successfully validates core technologies like large-capacity batteries and distributed DC power systems.

The carrier is expected to save approximately 617 tonnes of fuel annually and reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 2,052 tonnes.

