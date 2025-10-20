China unveils initiative to promote international green shipping corridors

Xinhua) 08:34, October 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Yangshan Port of Shanghai Port, east China, Dec. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport launched the Initiative for International Cooperation on Green Shipping Corridor on Sunday during the 2025 North Bund Forum in Shanghai, calling for joint efforts to build a safer, more efficient, and greener global shipping ecosystem.

The initiative outlines seven key measures to promote international cooperation on green shipping corridors.

The measures include expanding green shipping corridors in phases, accelerating the development of green and low-carbon vessels, developing (near) zero-carbon ports, enhancing green fuel supply capacity, leveraging government-market collaboration, sharing best practices, and supporting innovation.

Several cooperative achievements in building green shipping corridors were announced at the forum, including the joint establishment of a green shipping corridor between Qingdao Port in east China and the Port of Hamburg, Germany.

According to the ministry, China has maintained its top global ranking in maritime connectivity for several consecutive years, with steadily expanding openness and international cooperation in the sector. As of April this year, China had signed bilateral or multilateral maritime agreements with 70 countries and regions.

Major ports across China, including Shanghai Port and Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, have accelerated the development of green fuel supply infrastructure.

The 2025 North Bund Forum, the fifth edition of the event, is co-hosted by the Ministry of Transport and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. It will run through Oct. 21.

