World's largest solar-powered car carrier vessel completes maiden voyage

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The world's largest solar-powered car carrier, the "Yuan Hai Kou," has successfully completed its maiden voyage, arriving at Greece's Piraeus Port carrying 4,000 Chinese vehicles, China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited has announced.

The vessel features a 302.8-kilowatt solar system, the largest of its kind, which generates 410,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and reduces carbon intensity by 35 percent over its lifecycle compared to conventional ships, Science and Technology Daily reported on Friday.

"The successful maiden voyage of the 'Yuan Hai Kou' is a practical step forward in COSCO Shipping's global channel strategy, integrating shipping, ports and logistics while setting a new benchmark for low-carbon transformation in the global shipping industry," said Zhang Wei, chairman of COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd.

Measuring 199.9 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 68,252 tonnes and a displacement of 39,069 tonnes, the vessel features 12 vehicle decks, eight fixed and four adjustable. With a capacity equivalent to 7,000 cars, it can transport passenger vehicles, engineering trucks and buses, according to the report.

Equipped with a dual-fuel engine that runs on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel oil, the vessel cuts energy consumption by 20 percent and cuts carbon emissions by over 24 percent. For instance, a round trip from China to Europe lowers emissions by 2,100 tonnes.

The ship also uses proprietary software developed by COSCO Shipping to enable real-time vehicle tracking and fire warnings, enhancing safety for the export of new energy vehicles.

Zhang said that COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers' fleet transported over 100,000 vehicles to Belt and Road partner countries from January to May this year, marking a 173 percent year-on-year increase.

