China's first green methanol injection completed on diesel-fueled vessel
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China's first batch of green methanol produced from urban waste was refueled into a conventional diesel vessel at Yangpu Port in south China's island province of Hainan on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the domestic green shipping industry.
The green methanol is produced by China BlueChemical Ltd. (China BlueChem), affiliated with China National Offshore Oil Corporation, using biogas generated from the fermentation of urban kitchen waste, animal manure and other wastes as raw materials.
The injection of the green methanol amounting to 200 tonnes can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 325 tonnes, equivalent to the carbon sink effect of planting over 19,000 trees.
This successful green methanol refueling marks a crucial step in transitioning China's shipping industry from traditional to green energy, said Wu Hongsheng, head of China BlueChem's green methanol working group.
