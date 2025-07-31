Chancay-Shanghai shipping route boosts China-Peru trade

Xinhua) 08:42, July 31, 2025

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Xinhua) -- In the first half of 2025, cargo volume on the Chancay-Shanghai shipping route reached 78,000 tonnes, worth 1.72 billion yuan (about 240.76 million U.S. dollars), according to Shanghai Customs on Wednesday.

After this route was set up, the total value of imports and exports between Shanghai and Peru increased by 34.9 percent compared with the same period last year.

Since the launch of the Chancay-Shanghai shipping route in December 2024, the shipping time between Peru and China has reduced to around 23 days, significantly cutting logistics costs by over 20 percent.

As a result, more and more fresh fruits such as avocados, mangoes, and blueberries are being directly transported from Peru to China via this route. On July 4, the first batch of blueberries from Peru's current production season arrived at Shanghai's Yangshan Port from Chancay Port, totaling 11.7 tonnes.

On June 29, under the supervision and support of the Shanghai Customs at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port, a "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) vessel carrying 2,308 cars made in China departed from Shanghai to South America, including 231 vehicles bound for Chancay Port.

Statistics show that, from January to June, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port Customs supervised the export of nearly 3,400 domestic-made cars from Shanghai Port to Chancay Port.

Customs experts in Shanghai noted that Chancay Port, located on the west coast of South America, offers potential logistical advantages with its reach to key economic zones such as southeastern Brazil and northern Argentina. In the future, it is expected to become a "golden gateway" for trade between China and Latin America.

