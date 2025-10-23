Scenery of Badain Jaran Desert in Inner Mongolia
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Badain Jaran Desert was included on the World Heritage List in July 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a lake in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Badain Jaran Desert was included on the World Heritage List in July 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a sunrise view of the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Badain Jaran Desert was included on the World Heritage List in July 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Badain Jaran Desert was included on the World Heritage List in July 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a lake in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Badain Jaran Desert was included on the World Heritage List in July 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Badain Jaran Desert was included on the World Heritage List in July 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Badain Jaran Desert was included on the World Heritage List in July 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a lake in the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Badain Jaran Desert was included on the World Heritage List in July 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a view of the Badain Jaran Desert in Alxa Right Banner, the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Badain Jaran Desert was included on the World Heritage List in July 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ulanqab, gateway to grassland Silk Road and cradle of Qahar culture
- Chilies enter harvest season in Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia
- Autumn scenery in Tongliao City, China's Inner Mongolia
- Urad Front Banner in N China's Inner Mongolia enters autumn harvest season
- Inner Mongolia forest ranger devotes over 60 years to greening barren mountain
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.