Chilies enter harvest season in Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:35, October 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows harvested chilies stacked at villagers' yards in Liuhetang Village, Kailu County of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Chilies cultivated in Kailu County have recently entered the harvest season. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows villagers sorting chilies in Liuhetang Village, Kailu County of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Chilies cultivated in Kailu County have recently entered the harvest season. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Villagers sort chilies in Liuhetang Village, Kailu County of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2025. Chilies cultivated in Kailu County have recently entered the harvest season. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A villager dries chilies at a field in Liuhetang Village, Kailu County of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2025. Chilies cultivated in Kailu County have recently entered the harvest season. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows villagers harvesting chilies at a field in Liuhetang Village, Kailu County of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Chilies cultivated in Kailu County have recently entered the harvest season. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

