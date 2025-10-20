We Are China

Autumn scenery in Tongliao City, China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:08, October 20, 2025

A tourist takes photos at a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tourists visit a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A tourist takes photos at a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tourists visit a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tourists visit a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tourists visit a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

