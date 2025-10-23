China's leading arbitration body inaugurates 1st overseas branch

MADRID, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Arbitration Commission (SHAC) officially inaugurated its first overseas branch on Tuesday in Spain's southern coastal city of Malaga.

The establishment aims to provide one-stop, full-lifecycle legal and commercial support to both Chinese enterprises and multinational companies navigating international markets, including those investing in China.

Francisco de la Torre, mayor of Malaga, welcomed the inauguration, saying that it helps brand Malaga as an open international city that attracts talent and promotes trade, economy and peace in the world.

Alexander Mejia, division director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, said he looked forward to cooperation with SHAC European Hub in training lawyers and legal professionals in the future.

Malaga hosts the SHAC European Hub thanks to its geographic advantage linking Europe and Africa, along with its mature legal services sector and presence of international organizations. These advantages offer strong operational support and foster global cooperation in advancing international arbitration standards and practices.

Fan Mingchao, executive vice president of SHAC, at the inauguration ceremony, said, "With the efforts of everyone, we will work together for international commercial diplomacy for peace."

Established in 1995, SHAC is one of China's pioneering arbitration institutions with an internationalized panel of arbitrators.

