China revises arbitration law

Xinhua) 15:58, September 12, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a revised Arbitration Law at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The revised law, consisting of 96 articles in eight chapters, will take effect from March 1, 2026.

