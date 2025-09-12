Home>>
China revises arbitration law
(Xinhua) 15:58, September 12, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a revised Arbitration Law at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.
The revised law, consisting of 96 articles in eight chapters, will take effect from March 1, 2026.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.