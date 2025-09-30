China handles over 5 mln arbitration cases

Xinhua) 09:53, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of August 2025, China had handled over 5 million cases through its 285 arbitration commissions, which play a significant role in supporting the country's economic development and opening-up, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) announced on Monday.

These cases, which included disputes over finance, e-commerce, construction engineering and many other fields, involved claims of more than 9 trillion yuan (about 1.27 trillion U.S. dollars) and participating parties from over 100 countries and regions, according to the MOJ.

The MOJ will work with relevant departments and units to fully and faithfully implement and interpret China's newly revised Arbitration Law, according to an official with the ministry.

The revised law, which will take effect from March 1, 2026, aims to improve China's foreign-related arbitration system and enhance the credibility of arbitration.

